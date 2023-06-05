Bank of America Corp DE Has $69.77 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $69,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $287.17 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

