Bank of America Corp DE Has $70.10 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 948,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $70,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 181,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,166,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,215,000 after buying an additional 245,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 502,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

