Bank of America Corp DE Has $71.71 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $71,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

NYSE:TYL opened at $397.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.47. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $8,014,856. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

