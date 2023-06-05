Bank of America Corp DE Has $73.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $73,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.78.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

