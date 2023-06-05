Bank of America Corp DE Has $73.69 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $73,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

