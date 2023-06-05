Bank of America Corp DE Has $74.67 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $74,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $37.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

