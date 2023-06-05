Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 456.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $71,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

