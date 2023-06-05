Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Maximus were worth $79,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $525,701,000 after purchasing an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,053,000 after purchasing an additional 567,203 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,732,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,772,000 after acquiring an additional 57,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,089,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,044,000 after buying an additional 60,316 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MMS opened at $83.26 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

