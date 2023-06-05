Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.