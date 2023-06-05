Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0599 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

