Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $72,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $226.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,827,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

