Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $78,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $210.10.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

