Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AECOM were worth $73,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 4.4 %

ACM stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

