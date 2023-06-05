Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,636,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,121 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $77,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.