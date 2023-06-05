Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,079,408 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $75,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $62.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.8425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading

