Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $73,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

