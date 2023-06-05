Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 231,714 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Amcor worth $82,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

