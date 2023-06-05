Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 3,774 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.11% of Berry Global Group worth $81,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $19,082,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $11,936,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,478,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $9,437,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

