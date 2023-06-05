Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $78,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 5.5 %

IR opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $61.60.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.