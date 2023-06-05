Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,055,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $73,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $73.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.