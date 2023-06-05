Bank of America Corp DE Sells 103,784 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chewy were worth $69,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.65.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $35.51 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

