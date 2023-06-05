Bank of America Corp DE Sells 108,700 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.66% of UDR worth $83,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 560.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

