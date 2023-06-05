Bank of America Corp DE Sells 112,687 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.17% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $80,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $79.89 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $99.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.