Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,415,071 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,441,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $75,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

