Bank of America Corp DE Sells 178,529 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 339,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $71,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ALGN opened at $302.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.