Bank of America Corp DE Sells 18,561 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $75,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

SLYG opened at $74.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

