Bank of America Corp DE Sells 209,556 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 209,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $78,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Entegris by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $108.39 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,419.50 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

