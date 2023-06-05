Bank of America Corp DE Sells 210,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $74,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

