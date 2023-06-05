Bank of America Corp DE Sells 35,047 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $79,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $363,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 85,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COO opened at $356.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $377.30 and a 200 day moving average of $349.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $395.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

