Bank of America Corp DE Sells 44,974 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.70% of Globe Life worth $82,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Globe Life by 41,273.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,190,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Globe Life by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 765,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,341,000 after purchasing an additional 360,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 127,139 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.43. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

