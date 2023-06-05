Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,872 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $75,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $319.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

