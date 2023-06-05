Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,798 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 310,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $73,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $225.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.01. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

