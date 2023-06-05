Bank of America Corp DE Sells 64,439 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 813,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $71,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $81.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.21.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.