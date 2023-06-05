Bank of America Corp DE Sells 710,946 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,814,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710,946 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $69,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $26.49 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01.

