Bank of America Corp DE Sells 824,107 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 824,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of PG&E worth $83,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PG&E by 121.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,730,000 after purchasing an additional 733,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.65 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

