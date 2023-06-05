Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $76,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $146.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

