Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.78 million. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. CLSA upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.95.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

