BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in BeiGene by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BeiGene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BeiGene by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $227.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.57. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.79.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

