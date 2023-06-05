Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of Beyond Meat worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Beyond Meat by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 194,478 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 348,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $10.63 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $682.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

