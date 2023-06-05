Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Director Acquires $14,910.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) Director Sebastian Digrande bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $14,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,733 shares in the company, valued at $207,413.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Big Lots Trading Up 24.6 %

NYSE BIG opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $176.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.50.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

