BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $12,997.60 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $12,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, May 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 137 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $2,659.17.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 310 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $6,770.40.

On Monday, March 20th, Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 31 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $711.45.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.20 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.