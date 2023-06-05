Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackbaud by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Blackbaud by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blackbaud by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,659 shares of company stock worth $1,936,486. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Up 2.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $74.04 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

