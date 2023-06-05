BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 75.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

BCAT stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

