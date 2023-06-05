BlackRock, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.00 (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

BlackRock has raised its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $39.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $681.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $661.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 357.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

