BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 69,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTA opened at $9.56 on Monday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.