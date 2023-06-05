BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

DHF stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHF. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

