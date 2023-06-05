Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after acquiring an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,307,000 after purchasing an additional 880,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,100,000 after purchasing an additional 140,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Stock Up 5.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Shares of BXP opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $108.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

