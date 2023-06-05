BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 421 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprott were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SII. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SII opened at $34.57 on Monday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.40 million, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

