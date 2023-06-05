BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,388 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,386 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 578,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $234.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.