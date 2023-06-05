BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 3,440 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock opened at $59.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.