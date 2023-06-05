BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,824 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,078,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,566,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,864,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $762.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

